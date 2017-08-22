Peach of the Week: August 23, 2017

We know that when you see the front cover of Peach ATL, your first thought might be that you want to see more of the model. We get it, so each hottie gets his due on our Peach of the Week page.

It’s hard to argue about a fit blonde all slung up in various stages of undress in just about every pose you want to see. That’s exactly how we felt when we stumbled across this week’s cover guy and his many splendored portfolio of sexy shots.

Photos by Art